Westminster is in recess, so this summer we are interviewing interesting MPs who will be setting the political agenda for the rest of the year. First up is Liz Truss, Conservative MP for south-west Norfolk and chief secretary to the Treasury. We discuss the political year so far, whether the Chequers Brexit fudge will hold, what turned her from a Liberal Democrat into a Tory, where the state is too big and why she aspires to be the first female chancellor. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar.