Any delay to the launch of 5G mobile internet in Europe would have a “detrimental” effect on the economy, said the chief executive of British chip designer Arm, as countries weigh up whether to let the Chinese company Huawei build their networks.

Simon Segars said there is a strong correlation between the arrival of “bleeding edge” mobile technology and gross domestic product growth, and that it would be “detrimental to Europe’s GDP growth” to fall further behind China and other countries in 5G.

He spoke at Mobile World Congress, a telecoms trade show in Barcelona, where US officials have been strongly lobbying companies to drop Huawei as a supplier on security grounds.

Telecoms operators have argued that dropping Huawei from their 5G plans, and stripping out existing Huawei equipment from their 4G networks before they are upgraded to the next standard, would cause significant delays.

Arm, which is based in Cambridge but owned by Japan’s SoftBank, works closely with Huawei which uses its chip designs for semiconductors used in servers for data centres.

China has historically struggled to compete in the semiconductor sector but Mr Segars said Huawei’s chip designs have become “very sophisticated” and that its design team has emerged as a strong player. “The silicon team at Huawei are world class,” he said.

Arm was historically seen as a proxy for the smartphone market as its chip designs were a critical component for the world’s handsets. Mr Segars argued that its future is more pinned to the huge growth in connected devices and that the company is working on integrating mobile sim cards into the chips of such devices.

It signed a partnership with Vodafone, which has targeted internet of things networks as a growth area, in Barcelona to develop “integrated SIMs”.

“Fifteen years ago, you would buy the latest handset from Nokia and that morphed into the smartphone market. But now the trend is around networks and not how many humans have a smartphone,” said Mr Segar.