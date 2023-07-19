Rishi Sunak has apologised for the historical treatment of gay veterans and called a previous ban on LGBT+ people from serving in the military “an appalling failure of the British state”.

It was illegal to be gay in the British armed forces until 2000 and the prime minister’s apology came after an independent review, published on Wednesday, estimated that hundreds of veterans had been dismissed or suffered under the ban.

“As today’s report makes clear . . . many endured the most horrific sexual abuse and violence, homophobic bullying and harassment, all while bravely serving this country,” Sunak told MPs. “Today, on behalf of the British state, I apologise.”

The LGBT veterans independent review, led by Britain’s first openly gay senior judge Lord Terence Etherton, compiled evidence from 1,128 veterans who served in the armed forces between 1967 and 2000.

It documented the effects of what it called “an incomprehensible policy of homophobic bigotry in our armed forces”. It found that investigations into an individual’s sexuality were intrusive and for some caused long-lasting impacts. Some of the victims took their own lives, while others attempted suicide, it said.

Although homosexuality was decriminalised in the UK in 1967, a ban continued in the armed forces until its eventual abandonment in January 2000 following a European Court of Human Rights ruling.

Ben Wallace, defence minister, said it was “heartbreaking that the very tolerance and values that we expected our soldiers, sailors and aviators to fight for were denied to many of them”.

He added: “I am pleased we now have the opportunity to right those historic wrongs so that LGBT veterans can once again take pride in their service.”

The review made 49 recommendations, including financial compensation up to an overall cap of £50mn, the restoration of medals that had to be handed back on dismissal or discharge and the clarification of pension rights.

Andrew Murrison, minister for defence people, veterans and service families, said the government’s “job now is to study the review’s recommendations and say what we will do in response”.

The UK, like many armed forces, is struggling to recruit entrants and a separate report, published last month, said this was limiting the military’s effectiveness. The so-called Haythornthwaite review recommended a series of changes to expand and modernise army careers and increase diversity.

Craig Jones, chair of Fighting With Pride, an armed forces LGBT+ charity, said: “Finally the voices of those who have lived for decades in the shadow of this abhorrent policy have been heard and their truth told.”