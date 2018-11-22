Friedrich Merz, one of the frontrunners to succeed Angela Merkel as leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union, has sparked controversy by questioning the individual right to asylum enshrined in the country’s constitution.

His comments, at the third of eight public hustings featuring the leading candidates in the contest, show how immigration continues to dominate political debate in Germany three years after Ms Merkel let more than 1m migrants into the country at the height of the refugee crisis.

“I have long thought that we should be prepared to openly discuss this constitutional right to asylum and whether it can continue in this form if we seriously want a European immigration and refugee policy,” Mr Merz said in the small east German town of Seebach. He added that Germany needed a “big public debate” over whether the right to asylum should be softened with a “legal caveat”.

The right to asylum, written into Germany’s 1949 constitution, arose after a world war that had seen huge movements of refugees escaping persecution at the hands of fascist and communist dictatorships.

Germany’s politics has been in flux since Ms Merkel announced last month that she would stand down as CDU leader after 18 years.

She still intends to stay on as chancellor until the end of her fourth term in 2021, though many in Berlin think that could prove difficult if she is succeeded by Mr Merz, an old rival and former leader of the CDU group in parliament, whom she sidelined in 2002.

The consensus in Berlin is that Mr Merz, who has frequently criticised Ms Merkel in recent years for moving the CDU towards the political centre, would seek to shift it back to the right, particularly on issues such as immigration — and his comments on Wednesday evening appeared to confirm that.

He has said his aim is to win back conservatives who have defected to the far-right Alternative for Germany.

Mr Merz is vying with Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the CDU’s secretary-general, to succeed Ms Merkel. Jens Spahn, health minister, is considered to be in third place in the race.

Mr Merz’s remark, which was immediately condemned by politicians on the left and charities working with refugees, pointed up the big ideological divide between Mr Merz and Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer, a moderate centrist who is often described as the “mini-Merkel”.

He also took aim at the UN migration pact, an agreement designed to improve global co-operation on migration, which Germany is due to sign and which has been condemned by rightwingers in the CDU, as well as in the AfD.

The candidate said the government should clarify whether the pact created new grounds for asylum, such as the effects of climate change. “These are things that we in Germany cannot accept through the back door,” he said.

The pact, which is due to be adopted at a meeting in Morocco next week, has been rejected by Australia, Poland, the US, Hungary and Austria.

Mr Spahn, a hardliner on immigration issues, said the right to asylum for those fleeing political persecution was “a great achievement of our constitution, against the backdrop of two world wars, of great suffering and displacements of population”.

“The problem is that it is often exploited and leads to uncontrolled immigration,” he wrote on Twitter. He called for more effective protection of the EU’s external borders, quicker asylum procedures and measures to prevent abuse of the asylum system.