Houston floods, Mayweather triumphs and Notting Hill remembers

© Yui Mok/PA Wire

Remembering Grenfell People observe a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire during Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London

© Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Steam effort A man attends the Asylum Steampunk Festival in Lincoln, the largest and longest running of its kind in the world

© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Firework Host Katy Perry is lowered on to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California

© David J. Phillip/Reuters

In Harvey’s path Houston residents are evacuated in rescue boats as floodwaters caused by tropical storm Harvey rise

© Mark J. Rebilas/Reuters

Megafight Floyd Mayweather Jr lands a punch against Conor McGregor during their bout in Las Vegas

© Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Scavengers Marabou storks stand on a pile of plastic materials at the Dandora dumping site Kenya. The African nation has imposed a ban on the selling or the use of plastic bags

© AFP/Getty Images

Bovine dash A man holds on to his livestock as he takes part in a buffalo race in Probolinggo, East Java

© AFP/Getty Images

Risky road Smoke billows from the village of al-Ayadieh, north of Tal Afar, as Iraqi forces advance during an operation to retake the area from Isis

© Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Monsoon impact Commuters walk through a waterlogged street after severe flooding in Mumbai, India

© AFP/Getty Images

Supreme commander Kim Jong Un watches the launch of an intermediate-range strategic ballistic rocket at an undisclosed location near Pyongyang

Minding Nemo French president Emmanuel Macron and his dog Nemo at the Elysee Palace in Paris

© Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Travelling light The Queensferry Crossing, the world’s longest three tower cable-stay bridge, opened to traffic for the first time on Wednesday

© AFP/Getty Images

Another vine mess A reveller covered in tomato pulp takes part in the annual Tomatina festival in the eastern town of Bunol, Spain





© AFP/Getty Images

Food aid Rohingya refugees reach for food at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border

© Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Searching for survivors Firefighters and rescue workers search the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai, India

© Adrees Latif/Reuters

Washed away Residents wade with their belongings through floodwaters brought by tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas

© Suhaib Salem/Reuters

Pilgrim prayers Muslims gather on the Mount of Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia

© Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas/Pacific Air Forces/DVIDS/Reuters

Defensive manoeuvre Korean air force F-15 jets fly during a 10-hour mission from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam into Japanese air space and over the Korean Peninsula

© Siegfried Modola/Reuters

Vote of confidence Supporters of Raila Odinga, the opposition leader, celebrate in Mathare slum after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election win was declared invalid by a court in Nairobi, Kenya