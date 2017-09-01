Houston floods, Mayweather triumphs and Notting Hill remembers

Remembering Grenfell People observe a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire during Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London
Steam effort A man attends the Asylum Steampunk Festival in Lincoln, the largest and longest running of its kind in the world
Firework Host Katy Perry is lowered on to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California
In Harvey’s path Houston residents are evacuated in rescue boats as floodwaters caused by tropical storm Harvey rise
Megafight Floyd Mayweather Jr lands a punch against Conor McGregor during their bout in Las Vegas
Scavengers Marabou storks stand on a pile of plastic materials at the Dandora dumping site Kenya. The African nation has imposed a ban on the selling or the use of plastic bags
Bovine dash A man holds on to his livestock as he takes part in a buffalo race in Probolinggo, East Java
Risky road Smoke billows from the village of al-Ayadieh, north of Tal Afar, as Iraqi forces advance during an operation to retake the area from Isis
Monsoon impact Commuters walk through a waterlogged street after severe flooding in Mumbai, India
Supreme commander Kim Jong Un watches the launch of an intermediate-range strategic ballistic rocket at an undisclosed location near Pyongyang
Minding Nemo French president Emmanuel Macron and his dog Nemo at the Elysee Palace in Paris
Travelling light The Queensferry Crossing, the world’s longest three tower cable-stay bridge, opened to traffic for the first time on Wednesday
Another vine mess A reveller covered in tomato pulp takes part in the annual Tomatina festival in the eastern town of Bunol, Spain
Food aid Rohingya refugees reach for food at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border
Searching for survivors Firefighters and rescue workers search the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai, India
Washed away Residents wade with their belongings through floodwaters brought by tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas
Pilgrim prayers Muslims gather on the Mount of Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia
Defensive manoeuvre Korean air force F-15 jets fly during a 10-hour mission from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam into Japanese air space and over the Korean Peninsula
Vote of confidence Supporters of Raila Odinga, the opposition leader, celebrate in Mathare slum after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election win was declared invalid by a court in Nairobi, Kenya