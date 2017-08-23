Angola has potential, if only it could realise it

After nearly 38 years running Angola, President José Eduardo dos Santos is calling it a day. This week, once the rigmarole of general elections is out of the way, he will bequeath power to his chosen successor, João Lourenço.

Mr Lourenço, 63, looks like a cookie-cutter version of the 74-year-old Mr dos Santos. Like the president, he is a life-long member of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), the party that has kept a Leninist grip on the oil-rich nation since independence from Portugal in 1975. Like the president, he is a Soviet-trained veteran of the liberation struggle. Nor is Mr dos Santos, despite his failing health, exactly departing the scene. He will remain party chief. And two of his children, his billionaire daughter Isabel and his son José Filomeno, have been installed as head of Sonangol, the state oil company, and head of the country’s $5bn sovereign wealth fund, respectively.

Not long ago it was clocking annual growth of 17 per cent. Last year, the economy flatlined. Spending has been slashed and public hospitals cannot afford medicines

Hardly a tectonic shift, then, in sub-Saharan Africa’s third-largest economy and its second-biggest oil producer. But that is to underestimate the convulsions that often take place when seemingly monolithic power structures reorganise. Just look at the impact President Xi Jinping has had in China. If Mr dos Santos, Angola’s second president since independence, was Godfather II, then Godfather III will be a different kind of movie.

Challenge to the status quo comes in two forms. The lesser is the election. Here, the MPLA’s principal foe is the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola. Better known as Unita, the former rebel movement fought a brutal 27-year civil war with the MPLA until 2002. Now the battle is on electoral turf controlled by Mr dos Santos’s party. Still, in elections five years ago, Unita mustered 19 per cent against the MPLA’s 72 per cent. If Unita can further erode the MPLA’s majority, the new president will be weaker than his predecessor.

The bigger catalyst for change will come from within the MPLA itself. Like King Lear, Mr dos Santos cannot expect to hand over power and retain it simultaneously. His starting point is worse than Lear’s. Unlike Shakespeare’s king, he has been unable to bestow power on his children. Instead, he has bowed to party pressure in favour of Mr Lourenço. As president, Mr Lourenço will have to reward his backers with patronage. That will mean taking on some of Mr dos Santos’ inner clique, which has monopolised moneymaking opportunities for decades. Ultimately, it might mean a showdown with Isabel dos Santos, whose job as head of the national oil company puts her in control of much state revenue.

What might all this mean for ordinary Angolans? Their interests have been poorly served, whether in an earlier Marxist phase or latterly as crony petro-state. In theory, Angola is an upper middle-income country, with a gross domestic product per capita, adjusted for prices, of $6,800. Yet Angola’s social indicators lag ruinously behind. Life expectancy is 52, compared with 76 for Vietnam, a country with a slightly lower income per capita but an incomparably better record at turning growth into social gains.

Mr Lourenço has promised change. He will fight corruption and bring development. That is hardly new. Mr dos Santos has been promising much the same for years. On the face of it, things could get worse. With oil at $40 a barrel, Angola has been in economic freefall. Not long ago it was clocking annual growth of 17 per cent. Last year, the economy flatlined. Spending has been slashed and public hospitals cannot afford medicines.

Yet so grossly corrupt has the Angolan state been that it could almost certainly do more with less. Even with diminished revenue, it could greatly improve the lives of ordinary Angolans and begin to wean the economy off its oil addiction.

There is no guarantee that Mr Lourenço can do this, nor that he intends to. But Angola is not a hopeless case. For all its manifest failings, the government has brought order and reconstruction since the civil war ended, says Ricardo Soares de Oliveira, an expert at Oxford university. About two-thirds of Angolans are under

25. They know next to nothing about the civil war and less about the independence struggle. Instead, they have been brought up on MPLA rhetoric about transforming ordinary people’s lives.

So far, it has been largely that: rhetoric. But at some stage, the MPLA will have to make good on its promises. Otherwise, like Mr dos Santos himself, eventually its rein will also end.

