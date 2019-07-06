Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The ballot papers have gone out to Conservative members for the leadership election and voting has begun. Boris Johnson is leading in the polls, Jeremy Hunt is still fighting - but is it game over for him? We also discuss the prospect and wisdom of an early election. Presented by Miranda Green, with George Parker and James Blitz in London and Sebastian Payne on the campaign trail in Darlington. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Salome Pkhaladze.

