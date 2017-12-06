Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

There was righteous anger, there was curry, there were blue and yellow flowers in the colours of the EU flag. And there was the growing hope that UK prime minister Theresa May’s plans for Brexit could be stopped.

Hardcore Remain supporters gathered in central London on Tuesday night for the “Exit from Brexit” dinner. The fundraising event was organised by Nick Clegg, the Liberal Democrat politician and former deputy prime minister, to raise money for his new think-tank, Open Reason.

“We owe it to the next generation not to give up,” Mr Clegg, who lost his parliamentary seat in June’s general election, told attendees at the five-star Jumeirah Carlton Tower.

“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud,” Labour MP Chuka Umunna told attendees. “It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!”

Yet both Mr Umunna and Conservative MP Anna Soubry told the event that pro-EU groups needed to do more to engage “left-behind” voters. The MPs also grappled with the question of whether the result of the referendum — the biggest democratic exercise in British history — could be reversed.

The fundraiser was held as the first phase of Brexit negotiations stalled, due to objections by the Democratic Unionist party over regulation in Northern Ireland. However, both UK and EU leaders maintain that an initial divorce deal can be reached before next week’s European Council, allowing Brexit talks to progress on to trade.

Polls have shown rising dissatisfaction among UK voters over the government’s handling of Brexit, although public opinion on the underlying question of EU membership has changed little since last year’s EU referendum.

Mr Umunna warned pro-EU campaigners on Tuesday night against complaining about “lies” told by the Leave campaign, and said campaigners should instead focus on the failure of Brexit to deliver promised benefits — such as an additional £350m a week for the NHS, and a drastic reduction in immigration.

“It’s madness for us to be leaving the European Union, so let’s stop it from happening,” he said.

But Ms Soubry told the dinner that she didn’t support “exit from Brexit”, because, before the referendum, she had agreed to be bound by the outcome.

“Trust in politicians, or rather the lack of trust in politicians, is one of the reasons that we found ourselves where we did in the EU referendum,” she added.

Meanwhile, outside of the hotel, half a dozen protesters held placards with slogans including "Newsflash: Remain Lost Vote & Marbles".

Mr Umunna and Ms Soubry have been working across party lines to marshal opposition to the government’s EU withdrawal bill, which sets the legal framework for Brexit. But they have yet to inflict substantial defeats on the government, which has a narrow working majority in the House of Commons thanks to a “confidence and supply” deal with the DUP.

One person not at the £200-a-head event was the current Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, who had a prior engagement collecting a prize at the GovNet Alternative Parliamentary Awards.