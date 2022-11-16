Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

The crypto exchange FTX was supposed to be among the “credible” players operating in digital finance. But its swift descent into bankruptcy shocked the financial industry. The FT’s asset management correspondent Josh Oliver explains what went wrong, and markets editor Katie Martin tells us what it says about the future of crypto.

For further reading:

How Sam Bankman-Fried seduced blue-chip investors

DD goes forensic on FTX: A deep dive into the crypto collapse that has stunned finance

FTX held less than $1bn in liquid assets against $9bn in liabilities

Hedge fund admits half its capital stuck on FTX exchange

