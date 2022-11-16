The crypto exchange FTX was supposed to be among the “credible” players operating in digital finance. But its swift descent into bankruptcy shocked the financial industry. The FT’s asset management correspondent Josh Oliver explains what went wrong, and markets editor Katie Martin tells us what it says about the future of crypto.

For further reading:

