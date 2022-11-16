What FTX’s collapse means for crypto
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Behind the Money news every morning.
The crypto exchange FTX was supposed to be among the “credible” players operating in digital finance. But its swift descent into bankruptcy shocked the financial industry. The FT’s asset management correspondent Josh Oliver explains what went wrong, and markets editor Katie Martin tells us what it says about the future of crypto.
Clips from CBS, ABC
For further reading:
How Sam Bankman-Fried seduced blue-chip investors
DD goes forensic on FTX: A deep dive into the crypto collapse that has stunned finance
FTX held less than $1bn in liquid assets against $9bn in liabilities
Hedge fund admits half its capital stuck on FTX exchange
On Twitter, follow Josh Oliver (@joshckoliver), Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Comments