This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Demand and supply, price elasticity of demand, short-run and long-run costs of a firm, objectives of firms

Click on the article below to read and then answer the questions:

Tesla touts cost efficiencies as it gears up for more affordable model

Tesla plans to produce a new, large-volume vehicle at a new facility in Mexico. Using a diagram, explain what is meant by economies of scale

“We found that even small changes in price have a big impact on demand — very big.” Using a diagram, and your knowledge of price elasticity of demand, analyse the effect of a small price change on total revenue

Evaluate the factors which may influence the choice of objectives for a firm such as Tesla

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College