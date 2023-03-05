Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Demand and supply, price elasticity of demand, short-run and long-run costs of a firm, objectives of firms

Click on the article below to read and then answer the questions:

Tesla touts cost efficiencies as it gears up for more affordable model

  • Tesla plans to produce a new, large-volume vehicle at a new facility in Mexico. Using a diagram, explain what is meant by economies of scale

  • “We found that even small changes in price have a big impact on demand — very big.” Using a diagram, and your knowledge of price elasticity of demand, analyse the effect of a small price change on total revenue

  • Evaluate the factors which may influence the choice of objectives for a firm such as Tesla

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.