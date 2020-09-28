Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Argentina’s newly restructured dollar bonds have slumped in value less than a month after a deal was finalised to postpone debt payments, and Swiss voters have defeated a nationalist initiative to tear up their free-movement agreement with Brussels. Plus, the FT’s Mure Dickie explains how Scotland’s push for independence is influencing Brexit talks.





Argentina bonds ‘back in hot water’ just weeks after restructuring deal

ft.com/content/fd786d9b-18b4-4ed3-a531-6af3d2eb5c24?





Nicola Sturgeon revives plans for second Scottish independence vote https://www.ft.com/content/0f0ecf40-f30a-482e-9902-d74276bdc43f





Swiss voters reject nationalist proposal to curb immigration

ft.com/content/5a642ce6-1a76-460c-9857-b880b0fb7bc0

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.