At least 29 people were killed in two separate shootings in the US over the weekend, Washington identifies Chinese tankers carrying Iranian oil and US retailers warn that new tariffs threaten to accelerate lay-offs across the industry. Plus, the FT’s Michael Stott explains the political standoff fuelling an economic collapse in Venezuela.

