Mother’s pride UK prime minister Theresa May beams at Brexit on a float during the Rose Monday parade, which celebrates political satire, in Düsseldorf, Germany
Slide-rule pass Haavard Vad Petersson of Norway delivers the curling stone during the men’s round robin against Canada at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
Grim ritual Students leave Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida after 17 people were killed by a man with an assault rifle
Night moves An infrared camera catches US Air Force personnel during exercises in Kansasville, Wisconsin
In sync Swimmers perform during festivities marking the anniversary of Kim Jong Il, the late North Korean leader, in Pyongyang
Crowd control A security guard keeps shoppers away after vendors lost their goods in a fire at the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Wash and go Jambo, a briard, is groomed on the first day of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club’s 142nd annual dog show in New York
Daily grind Migrant workers join the morning commute on a footbridge high above the traffic in Dubai
Dressed to kill Momotxorros, or half bull-half man, figures dressed in blood-soaked sheepskins, take part in a carnival in Alsasua, northern Spain
In the mood Members of a brass band cheer during the Zulu Parade, part of Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans
