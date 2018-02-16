FT Picture desk

© Lukas Schulze/Getty

Mother’s pride UK prime minister Theresa May beams at Brexit on a float during the Rose Monday parade, which celebrates political satire, in Düsseldorf, Germany

© Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

Slide-rule pass Haavard Vad Petersson of Norway delivers the curling stone during the men’s round robin against Canada at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

© Jpe Raedle/Getty

Grim ritual Students leave Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida after 17 people were killed by a man with an assault rifle

© Sgt. Morgan R. Lipinski/Air National Guard/Reuters

Night moves An infrared camera catches US Air Force personnel during exercises in Kansasville, Wisconsin

© Kim Won-Jin/AFP/Getty

In sync Swimmers perform during festivities marking the anniversary of Kim Jong Il, the late North Korean leader, in Pyongyang

© Spencer Platt/Getty

Crowd control A security guard keeps shoppers away after vendors lost their goods in a fire at the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

© Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Wash and go Jambo, a briard, is groomed on the first day of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club’s 142nd annual dog show in New York

© Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty

Daily grind Migrant workers join the morning commute on a footbridge high above the traffic in Dubai

© Vincent West/Reuters

Dressed to kill Momotxorros, or half bull-half man, figures dressed in blood-soaked sheepskins, take part in a carnival in Alsasua, northern Spain

© Emily Kask/AFP/Getty

In the mood Members of a brass band cheer during the Zulu Parade, part of Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans

