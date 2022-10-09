Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Demand and supply, housing market and monetary policy

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Video: NZ housing: a canary in the coalmine? | FT Transact

  • Using a diagram, explain why NZ house prices increased by 43 per cent over the past two years

  • Explain how a rising interest rate will affect the price of houses in NZ

  • Evaluate the reasons why a rising interest rate will not be as significant as first thought, using the data provided

  • Why are banks in the UK likely to be affected by a potential housing market crash within NZ?

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article