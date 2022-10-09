Economics class video: NZ housing — a canary in the coal mine?
Specification:
Demand and supply, housing market and monetary policy
Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:
Using a diagram, explain why NZ house prices increased by 43 per cent over the past two years
Explain how a rising interest rate will affect the price of houses in NZ
Evaluate the reasons why a rising interest rate will not be as significant as first thought, using the data provided
Why are banks in the UK likely to be affected by a potential housing market crash within NZ?
Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast