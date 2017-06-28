UK fund management shake-up: the reaction

● Andy Agathangelou, chairman of consumer group the Transparency Taskforce, said the regulator had “done a tremendous job” in efforts to protect consumers. “This looks like a great example of a regulator doing what is necessary despite what must have been mountains of pressure and resistance from an industry that would have lobbied very hard to maintain the status quo as much as possible,” he said. “The FCA’s ‘medicine’ is exactly what the sector needs.”

● Gina Miller, co-founder of SCM Direct, the investment boutique, said: “Whilst the FCA is finally pursuing a pro-consumer agenda it is disappointing that they still appear to be dragging their feet on some key aspects. More consultations opens the FCA to more self interested lobbying from the industry and its anti-consumer trade bodies.”

● Martin Gilbert, chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management, said he welcomed the report and even called on the FCA to go further in its governance recommendations. “I have stated several times that I am in favour of all-in fees including all costs as the industry has an obligation to deliver what the customer wants,” he said.

“I am a vocal advocate of the benefits of involving independent directors in fund governance, having seen how they help elsewhere in the world. While supporting FCA’s general moves in this direction, Aberdeen would advocate going further than the FCA currently suggests by introducing two independent directors on to the Boards of UK open-ended fund ranges.”

● Daniel Godfrey, chief executive of the People’s Trust and former head of the UK’s Investment Association, the trade body, said he was disappointed by several elements of the regulator’s report, particularly with respect to fund managers’ objectives and their duty to investors. “I think it is pretty soft,” he said. “The FCA will remind [fund managers] of their responsibilities in the senior managers’ regime, rather than placing an obligation on them to act in peoples’ best interests. I think fund managers will be quite pleased with that.

● Ryan Hughes, head of fund selection at retail broker AJ Bell, said question marks still hung over what would actually change, and when. “An awful lot of what has been announced today by the FCA is still up for further consultation, so there is going to be little immediate change,” he said. “It should also be remembered that the unbundling of fund charges since the Retail Distribution Review has had virtually no downward impact on active fund charges as it was expected to do.”

● Willis Towers Watson said it supported the recommendation that the government allow the watchdog to regulate the investment consulting industry: “It is in all our interests to work constructively to continually improve industry practice to best achieve the interests of our clients, and of the end-saver.”

● Richard Dowell, head of clients at risk and investment consultancy at Cardano, also welcomed the move but said the FCA has missed an opportunity to support the interests of pension scheme trustees and their members. “The final report outlines a number of critical issues that the sector needs to get right for the benefit of trustees and their members; particularly in regards to competition, value for money and performance measurement,” he said. “However, there are only a few firm recommendations on how these areas can be improved.”