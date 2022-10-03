China’s Communist party congress

Chinese president Xi Jinping is poised to win an unprecedented appointment to a third term as head of the party and military at his ruling Communist party’s 20th national congress, which opens on October 16.

The congress will be closely watched around the world for indications of the party’s intentions on a host of policy challenges including the economic damage caused by Xi’s tough zero-Covid policies and a property sector crisis, demographic headwinds, increasingly troubled ties with the US and tensions over Taiwan.