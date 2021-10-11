Crowds of shoppers on a pedestrianised street in Madrid this month. Spain is one of the hardest-hit countries in the world by coronavirus © Paul Hanna/Bloomberg
Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

The pandemic and a stuttering recovery of the global economy continue to dominate markets and the news.

Uncertainties over the scale of state and central bank support, possible new variants of coronavirus, and the strength of improvement in economic activity throw up opportunities — and challenges — for investors.

So, the question for investors is: what next? What will be the dominant drivers and themes of the global economy over the coming months and years?

In this hour-long discussion, Joshua Oliver, the Financial Times’ asset management reporter, addresses these questions with a panel of experts, at an event hosted by FT Live.

Get alerts on when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section
Explore the Special Report
READ MOREFTfm: Fixed Income
Companies need to plan, not panic, over threat of end to cheap debt
new
See all 9 stories