Michael Spencer eyes Shoreditch chic for new HQ

Michael Spencer:What NEX?

Michael Spencer’s NEX Group will complete its metamorphosis from shouty 1980s interdealer broker ICAP to slick 21st century electronic trading and financial technology provider by moving out of its London headquarters at Broadgate Circle. It is in talks to move close to the capital’s hip tech hub of Shoreditch. The Spitalfields site, currently occupied by law firm Ashurst, is being renovated and NEX anticipates moving in by early 2019. But what of the distinguishing features of the old ICAP office, such as Spencer’s highly-regarded wine cellar or the 20th century art collection, which includes a Lucien Freud, an L.S. Lowry and a Vettriano? To say nothing of his office — a mass of photos, aircraft models and a Bloomberg terminal — that Spencer affectionately calls his “man cave”? Accommodating such quirks into Shoreditch slick might be tricky. Thankfully, the new HQ — 115,000 square feet of space in the old London Fruit and Wool Exchange — dates from the Art Deco 1920s, when wine cellars were just as in vogue as they were in the 1980s. Chin-chin.

Aysha Frade: Fundraising effort

It’s hard to take much positive from the dreadful killings of four passers-by and a policeman in last month’s Westminster terrorist attack. But a surge of charitable fundraising is one small upside. Among the focal points of such efforts is John Frade, the Citigroup executive who is the widower of the first named victim of the attack, Aysha Frade. The banker, who is on compassionate leave, has two young children. Citi colleague Mauro Pizzale, 45, is running this weekend’s London Marathon and is determined to raise £200,000 for Frade and his family. So far about 1,500 people have contributed more than £132,000. Pizzale, who is nursing a tendon injury, still hopes to complete the run in less than four hours. Find his donation page on Virginmoneygiving.

Panmure Gordon: Under the Axe

Before Easter, Patric “no k” Johnson was ousted as the boss of blue-blooded broker Panmure Gordon. He’s been swiftly replaced by a former Barclays banker with ties to Panmure’s new owner, one Bob Diamond and his Atlas Merchant Capital vehicle. The new chief, keen paddle-boarder Ian Axe, was most recently a partner at Oliver Wyman (a role that he has mysteriously left off his LinkedIn profile). Before that he ran clearing house LCH. His new brief? To turn a small-cap stockbroker into a full service investment bank. Despite having barely left Oliver Wyman, he’s already outlined bold plans for Panmure’s expansion into commercial real estate, and public and private placings. There were few tears when Axe left LCH. People who worked with him described him as a British version of Donald Trump. Fair to say Panmure staff are a tad nervous.

Bloomberg: Fishy goings-on

Michael Bloomberg’s love affair with fish reportedly goes back to the 1980s when the billionaire was working so hard his wife gave him a pet fish to soothe him. His group’s current Finsbury Square offices are full of giant fish tanks (colour themed by floor). Some staff have expressed concern about the fishes’ future when the group shifts HQs. City Insider’s aquatic adviser says Bloomberg is anxious about the complexity of removing them from their current ecosystem. But the adviser insists. “All of the fish are moving. Some will be in the new building and some elsewhere.” Whether “elsewhere” means “the Itsu across the road” is unclear.