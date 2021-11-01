COP26: a climate gathering like no other
The FT’s clean energy and environment correspondent, Leslie Hook, has a curtain raiser on COP26, the most important climate summit since the 2015 Paris agreement. Plus, the FT’s US financial commentator Rob Armstrong and US editor- at-large and Moral Money newsletter founder Gillian Tett go head-to-head in a debate over whether investing in environmental, social and governance causes can really change the world.
COP26 summit is a pivotal moment for the planet - with Leslie Hook
The ESG investing industry is dangerous - with Robert Armstrong
Gillian Tett explains ESG's importance - with Gillian Tett
