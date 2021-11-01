Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

The FT’s clean energy and environment correspondent, Leslie Hook, has a curtain raiser on COP26, the most important climate summit since the 2015 Paris agreement. Plus, the FT’s US financial commentator Rob Armstrong and US editor- at-large and Moral Money newsletter founder Gillian Tett go head-to-head in a debate over whether investing in environmental, social and governance causes can really change the world.





COP26 summit is a pivotal moment for the planet - with Leslie Hook

The ESG investing industry is dangerous - with Robert Armstrong

Gillian Tett explains ESG's importance - with Gillian Tett

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

