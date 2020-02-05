Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US president Donald Trump claimed “incredible results in boosting the US economy in a State of the Union address to Congress and Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses based on partial results.





Plus, sources tell the FT that New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange had held takeover talks with eBay, a top US executive at SoftBank’s $100bn Vision Fund is leaving after expressing concerns about “issues” at the technology conglomerate and Ford shares fell almost 10 per cent on Tuesday as it delivered a disappointing 2020 outlook.

