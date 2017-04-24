Spanish corruption scandal forces ruling party official to quit

A corruption scandal engulfing Spain’s ruling party has claimed a new political scalp, with the resignation of a veteran Popular party figurehead on Monday.

Esperanza Aguirre, a former regional president of Madrid and current leader of the PP group in the city’s parliament, has not been personally implicated in a probe into alleged graft by public officials. But she admitted that she had failed to properly oversee the actions of her protégé and eventual successor as regional president, Ignacio González.

Mr González was arrested last week as part of the investigation into the alleged misuse of public funds at a Madrid water company, Canal de Isabel II. He has denied any wrongdoing

“I feel cheated and betrayed . . . But I didn’t supervise as I should have,” Ms Aguirre told a news conference.

Her resignation came on the same day that Spanish media published a list of 60 names, including several prominent political and business leaders, who are apparently being targeted by the magistrate leading the investigation. They include a former labour minister and the owner of the OHL construction group.

The affair is the most recent in a string of corruption cases and graft probes that have blighted the government of Mariano Rajoy over the past four years. Spain’s prime minister has not been accused of wrongdoing, but the latest flurry of arrests and indictments is likely to raise fresh questions over his responsibility and oversight as leader of the centre-right Popular party.

The investigating magistrate believes Canal de Isabel II, which was controlled by the PP-led regional government of Madrid, was involved in several suspicious transactions, including the acquisition of assets in Latin America far above their market value.

Dubbed Operation Lezo after an 18th century Spanish admiral, the probe has already led to high-profile arrests. Police have also searched the premises of several companies, including accounting firm PwC, the engineering group Indra and OHL, one of Spain’s largest construction groups.

Juan Miguel Villa Mir, the controlling shareholder in OHL, was named on a court list of 60 individuals targeted in the probe that was widely reported in the Spanish press on Monday. Eduardo Zaplana, a former mayor of Benidorm who served as Spain’s labour minister from 2002 to 2004, was also on the list.

A spokesman for the High Court in Madrid said he was unable to confirm any of the names on the list as the investigating magistrate had not cleared it for publication. According to the Europapress agency, which first published the document, the investigating magistrate has requested information about all the individuals on the list, though not all are formal suspects in the case.

Mr Rajoy was in Brazil on Monday, but senior members of his party were at pains to distance the PP from the latest revelations.

“We are deeply ashamed and angry. If it was [as it seems], these people were unworthy of the trust of a great party like the PP,” said Pablo Casado, deputy PP leader. He argued that Spain’s party itself was a victim, because its image had been “stained” by the affair.

Spain’s continuing economic recovery has allowed Mr Rajoy to ride out much of the political fallout from recent corruption scandals. The prime minister’s party emerged victorious from general elections in 2015 and 2016, and, after months of deadlock, parliament backed his bid for a second term in November.

Analysts believe Mr Rajoy should also be able to shrug off the latest scandal, although the PP is in a minority in parliament, making him more vulnerable than before. Mr Rajoy needs the support of the centrist Ciudadanos party and of lawmakers from regional parties to pass a budget and approve legislation.

“I wouldn’t be overly worried if I was Rajoy. The only danger is that his preferred political partner — Ciudadanos — may be pushed closer to some red line if the revelations continue,” said Jorge Galindo, a political analyst and editor of the Politikon website. “Many voters of Ciudadanos support them precisely because they are tired of PP corruption.”