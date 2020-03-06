Britons braced themselves for a coronavirus epidemic this week as the number of confirmed UK cases increased fivefold to 163 and the first death was reported in the country.

There is a host of official and unofficial information telling people what to do — and not do.

Below, the Financial Times distils the best of the advice, and provides a brief survival guide to the coronavirus outbreak.

How should I prepare for the escalating outbreak?

The first thing is to keep up to date on the progress of the coronavirus outbreak from authoritative sources, whether reputable media organisations such as the BBC and the FT or official bodies including the Department of Health and Social Care.

Beware the vast volumes of misinformation about Covid-19 from less reputable news sources and social media. This “infodemic” of fake news, as the World Health Organisation calls it, ranges from conspiracy theories that the virus was genetically engineered by Chinese or US scientists (depending on your geopolitical view) to misleading advice about avoiding infection. The WHO has a good myth-busting site.

The frequently repeated advice, endorsed by all medical authorities, is to reduce your chance of catching the disease by washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Wearing a face mask is pointless, even if you can get hold of one, unless you are looking after a Covid-19 patient.

Everyone should prepare for possible self-isolation at home for up to two weeks in case you catch coronavirus: notably the scenario in which you have mild respiratory symptoms that do not require hospital treatment.

Anyone who runs a business, even a small one, should make sure it is prepared for disruption by coronavirus, particularly if employees cannot come to work.

Should I stockpile food and medicines?

It makes sense for every household to store enough essentials to last for a couple of weeks — but to spend time in supermarkets trying to build up stockpiles is completely irrational.

For some reason toilet paper is often the item that sells out first when people fear an impending crisis, and it is now in short supply in shops across the world from Australia to Britain, even though coronavirus has not significantly affected its production.

Jennifer Cole, an academic who studies resilience at Royal Holloway University of London, said supermarket supply chains are more crisis-resistant than most people realise, although there may be temporary shortages of particular items.

The government ought to issue clearer advice about what people should keep at home in case of disruption by a full scale epidemic, according to experts.

Should I postpone travel, and what about parties?

Many people have already cancelled holidays and work trips. Experts cannot give blanket advice on this, because the risks and rewards of a particular journey will vary so much with individual circumstances. The answer may also depend on whether insurance will cover your costs if you have to cancel.

Summer holidays may be OK if Covid-19 follows the example of other respiratory infections and shows a marked seasonal dip during the warm months — but do not count on it.

Similarly, feel free to organise your own party but be prepared to cancel at short notice if the outbreak is raging.

What should I do if I think I have caught the virus?

Call the National Health Service’s 111 phone number for advice if you are developing the symptoms of coronavirus: a fever and dry cough. If you have a runny nose and are sneezing, you are far more likely to have caught a cold because these symptoms are rarely associated with Covid-19.

If you cannot immediately get through to 111 — there have been reports of significant delays — or your doctor, treat yourself as if you had flu. Stay home and take paracetamol or ibuprofen to moderate a fever.

Make sure that friends and family do not get too close without a mask. Then try again to phone for medical advice. Do not call an ambulance or go to hospital unless you feel seriously ill.

How far has the government come with its planning?

Independent medical authorities give the UK government high marks for its coronavirus action plan published on Tuesday. “It strikes a good balance by proposing action but not overreacting, thereby preventing us doing more harm to ourselves and society as a whole,” said Robert Lechler, president of the Academy of Medical Sciences, a medical research body.

The plan essentially has three phases — containment, delay and mitigation — with rather fluid boundaries between them.

Containment involves identifying early cases of Covid-19, and this has mainly been focused on Britons who caught coronavirus after travelling abroad. These people were then isolated and treated, and as far as possible their contacts were traced and isolated too.

A Downing Street spokesman said on Friday that, although the UK is still in the containment phase, with infection now spreading rapidly “officials will accelerate work on the delay phase”.

This is a programme to slow down what is likely to be exponential growth in Covid-19 cases, pushing the epidemic’s peak into summer when the currently stretched NHS will be under less pressure. It may involve “social distancing” measures such as temporarily closing schools and colleges, encouraging home working and banning some large public gatherings.

Finally the mitigation phase will kick in when Covid-19 has spread so widely that it becomes pointless keeping people apart. The emphasis then will be on maintaining essential NHS functions when it may be overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

Is the virus mutating into a more dangerous form?

The most worrying rumour circulating at the moment is that Covid-19 has mutated into a second strain. There may be a germ of truth in this but the alarming conclusion that it is becoming more dangerous is wrong.

Unconfirmed research by Chinese scientists has shown preliminary signs that the coronavirus might have two distinct though very similar strains, but there is no evidence of significant changes that would affect the virulence or transmissibility of Covid-19.