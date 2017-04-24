Weatherbys aims to double client base and loan book

Weatherbys Private Bank is seeking to double its client base, profits and loan book over the next five years by attracting additional entrepreneurs across the UK with more than £3m of personal net wealth.

The private banking arm, which was launched in 2006, at present has 2,500 wealthy families, holds a £327m loan book and made a pre-tax profit of £6.8m last year.

Roger Weatherby, chief executive, who, alongside his brother Johnny, chairman, is the seventh generation of the family to run the group, said the bank would also aim to double deposits to £1.2bn over the next five years.

“We have always had a reasonable percentage of customers from an entrepreneurial background — those people who have been lucky enough to afford a racehorse,” he said. “This represents about a third of our clients — and is an area we are keen to continue and grow.”

Weatherbys, founded in 1770, is steeped in equine history. It has administered racing for the past two centuries, with the contract currently held with the British Horseracing Authority. The private bank sits alongside the group’s Racing Bank and the services offered to horseracing professionals and organisations.

The bank is currently exploring whether to accept new customers with between £1m and £3m in net wealth through offering a mixture of digital and face-to-face advice.

Quentin Marshall, a director at Weatherbys, added that the investment in digital services would enable the bank to take on additional clients while keeping fees low.

“Our model is slightly different to other people’s in that our central activity is the provision of banking and lending — whereas others might be more investment-focused. This means we can deliver the service to clients in a way that is value for money for them and leaves us a good margin.”

Questions have been raised recently about whether wealth managers can successfully make money from the mass affluent market, with some companies opting not to provide services to those with less than £1m in liquid assets. However, the advent of automation — or robo-advice — has seen private banks and wealth managers tentatively explore ways of tapping into a wider pool of customers.

UBS launched SmartWealth at the end of last year, an online wealth management service with a minimum investment of £20,000. The Swiss private bank usually only accepts customers with more than £3m.

Changes to pension laws that have seen savers able to cash in their pension plans, as well as limitations on how much the wealthy are able to put aside, have spurred interest from wealth managers in accessing the growing mass affluent market.

“There is an increasing need for wealth management services,” said Barrie Cornie, an analyst at Panmure Gordon.

“I would differentiate wealth management as a service, rather than simply providing products. The products themselves are relatively vanilla — or can be — whereas the clients, for example at [wealth manager] St James’s Place, see what they get very much as a service — and there is a growing demand for a tax-efficient place in which to place their money.”