Styling by Aylin Bayhan. Photography by Jennifer Cheng

Acid green serves an ace

From top: Louis Vuitton leather Capucines BB bag, £3,950. Bottega Veneta leather Wardrobe 03 Cassette bag, POA. N21 by Alessandro Dell’Acqua leather Lolita Charlotte bag, £590. Charles and Ray Eames for Vitra DSX Hopsack chair in 71 Yellow, £475. Chairs throughout available from conranshop.co.uk.

Total ellipse of the heart 

Clockwise from left: Yuzefi leather Baton bag, £425. Sportmax leather Ardenne bag, £475. Michael Kors Collection leather Suntan Gramercy minaudière bag, £1,060. Eva Paster and Michael Geldmacher for Kristalia Elephant chair, £2,157

A strong investment folio 

From left: Chanel leather bag, £3,950. Anest Collective leather Princess Margaret bag, £2,500. Tsatsas leather and recycled-brass Sooden bag, €880. Lange Production Exclusive FK 87 Grasshopper Chaise Longue chair, £7,854.

The crescent bag is waxing 

From top: Dior leather Dior Vibe Hobo bag, £2,350. Paul Smith leather Swirl print Crescent bag, £400. Loewe leather Luna bag, POA. Lange Production Exclusive GJ Bow walnut chair, £2,846.

Set design, Phoebe Shakespeare at Saint Luke. Photographer’s assistant, Keir Laird. Digital operator, Joe Hart. Stylist’s assistant, Kris Bergfeldt. Set designer’s assistant, Tatyana Rutherston. Production, Diane Vincent at Saint Luke

