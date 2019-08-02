Smart speakers play music, give weather forecasts and tell bad jokes. They may also allow Amazon contractors to eavesdrop on owners’ most intimate moments, according to a report in The Sun, a UK tabloid.

Worries about privacy can block or slow adoption of technology. So how realistic are the breathless sales forecasts new devices inspire?

Within six years, 75 per cent of homes will have a smart speaker, claims venture capital firm Loup Ventures. By 2025, it estimates global sales excluding China will have grown sixfold to 291m. Tech’s biggest companies, including Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google, are bullish about smart speakers too.

The risk is that smart speakers will go out of fashion as quickly as any other gadget. Take Fitbit fitness trackers, once the apex of wearable tech. In 2014, analysts at CCS Insights forecast the wearables market would treble in size and be worth over $25bn by 2018. But Fitbit’s part in that market has been sidelined by smartwatches. This week Fitbit announced a sales downgrade that knocked its market value by a fifth.

Google’s “augmented reality” eyewear, Google Glass, has been the biggest flop. When the product launched in 2012, Business Insider forecast sales of over 21m by 2018. But privacy worries meant users were dubbed “glassholes”. Within three years, Google said that it had stopped development of its nerd specs.

Smart speakers are already far more popular. But sales forecasts look frothy even without fears that the devices may be used for snooping.

