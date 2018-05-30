I was born in Lancashire, in the north of England, and there was very little family background of adventuring, or even of going for a walk in the hills for the sake of it.

I had several careers before I started working in the Antarctic. My first job after university was working in cancer research, and I spent a year as a London bus driver. But the majority of my time I was in management consultancy: team-building, leadership, coaching, training. I used outdoor pursuits as a tool, but it was mainly “talk and chalk”, and lots of flip charts.

I first went to the Antarctic to work as a mountain guide with the British Antarctic Survey in 2001. I’d always been keen on more “out there” places, and done rock-climbing and ice-climbing in my spare time, but when I first got interested in going to the Antarctic in the early 1990s, I was told by a guy I knew not to bother because they didn’t take women over the winter. Even when I went, I was still very much in a minority; there were 21 people and two women.

I joined Antarctic Logistics & Expeditions in 2011 as the guest services manager. It’s a boring name for a very interesting job. I’m based at Union Glacier, about 600 miles from the South Pole. I meet people off the aeroplane, and am then their go-to person for whatever exciting thing they’ve paid a rather large amount of money to do: skiing to the South Pole, visiting a penguin colony and climbing are just a few of the options.

The camp is on an actively moving glacier, and if you stray towards the mountains you could fall into a deep, snow-covered crevasse and die

There’s never a dull moment. The camp is on an actively moving glacier, and if you stray towards the mountains, you could fall into a deep, snow-covered crevasse and die. Some people are so far out of their comfort zones that it’s like they regress. We might even have to teach them how to use a sleeping bag, because we discovered people were going to the doctor and saying, “I’m freezing at night” and it turned out they were just getting under the sleeping bag rather than in it.

There’s been plenty of funny experiences as well. A few seasons ago we had a Japanese drama group visit, and all they wanted to do was perform a 30-minute Chekhov play in a tent. There was an incredible amount of preparation involved, but there was no one in the audience who spoke Japanese. We all sat there fairly slack-jawed trying to work out what was going on. It was still very well done and entertaining. Then we had a chap called Mr Li turn up from China. He was some kind of guru who claimed he didn’t feel the cold, and his objective was to get a photograph of himself at the South Pole wearing his 15ft cape and very little else.

At Union Glacier, all the staff have their own mountain tents. The sun just goes round in a circle in the summer, so you have to learn to sleep with the lights on — and we have to melt snow for water, so we try to restrict showering. Laundry gets sent out on the jet and comes back a week later.

Working as a management consultant paid a lot more per day by a long chalk, but I could only do a few days of it at a time before feeling completely pasted. This job, it’s seven days a week almost 24/7. I work from October to the beginning of February, and the rest of the time I live in Baldersdale in Yorkshire, where I’m renovating a large property with my partner. It’s in the same valley that Hannah Hauxwell — the lady who became famous for living on her own without power or running water — had her house. I suspect I like it there because the Antarctic is so intense that I’m kind of peopled-out for the rest of the year.



Carolyn Bailey was talking to Harriet Fitch Little