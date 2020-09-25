All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia is the world’s biggest what? © Geoff Caddick/AFP/Getty Images In 2018, Gareth Bale (above) became the highest ever goal-scorer for Wales – beating the record held by whom? Who’s the commander-in-chief of the British armed forces? What’s the English name of the Wim Wenders film whose German title is Der Himmel über Berlin? What part of the tooth contains the nerves and blood vessels? Which American state was an independent republic for almost 10 years? In Buddhism, what’s the final goal of the Noble Eightfold Path? In Greek mythology, what type of goddess was Calliope? © Mouse in the House/Alamy Which book of the Bible contains the story of Noah’s ark (above)? As an advertising copywriter, Salman Rushdie coined the slogan “Naughty but nice” for which product?

Click here for the answers