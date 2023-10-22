US High School Economics class: How can we defuse the household debt time bomb?
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Read our full range of US High School economics picks here.
Specification:
Personal Finance
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
How can we defuse the household debt time bomb?
What is a “negative budget”?
Describe the proposed policy solution to rising household debt?
What are the difficulties in implementing this solution?
Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox
