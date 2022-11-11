© James Brodribb

Dior duchesse cotton dress, £6,000, and embroidered tulle skirt, £17,000. Miu Miu leather and crystal chokers, £950 and £470. Tiffany & Co platinum, enamel and diamond bracelet (on right hand), gold and enamel bracelet, gold and diamond Knot Double Row ring, and gold Knot Double Row ring (on left hand), all POA

© James Brodribb

Emporio Armani embroidered tulle top, £1,500. Simone Rocha velvet dress, POA. Miu Miu leather and crystal chokers, £950 and £470. Junya Watanabe vintage leggings, stylist’s own

© James Brodribb

Burberry silk organza and feather gown, POA. Dolce & Gabbana satin balconette bra, £245. Harry Winston diamond chandelier earrings, POA

© James Brodribb (2)

Loewe draped viscose dress, £5,500. Koché silk-mix skirt, POA. Schiaparelli satin and brass shoes, POA

© James Brodribb

Chanel embroidered silk organza top £8,915, and metal, glass and crystal strass necklace, £1,200. Stefan Cooke jersey top, £294, tulle belt, and leather shoes, both POA. Vintage satin gloves, $16, etsy.com. Renaissance Renaissance tulle and mesh leggings, £415. Swedish Stockings knit socks, £16

© James Brodribb

Molly Goddard tulle gown, $5,670. Judy Blame silver and gold diamanté safety-pin necklace and customised Adidas trainers, both POA

© James Brodribb

Khaite crystal dress, £8,000. Dior Joaillerie gold and diamond Bagatelle necklace, POA. Vintage satin gloves, $13, etsy.com

© James Brodribb (2)

Louis Vuitton sequin-embroidered tweed peplum top, £3,700, and wool pleated-padding miniskirt, £2,520. Manolo Blahnik velvet shoes, £645. Miu Miu leather and crystal chokers, £950 and £470. Dior Joaillerie gold and onyx Pré Catelan necklace, £4,050. Cartier gold and diamond Etincelle de Cartier rings, £8,600 and £15,300 (on ring finger). Tiffany & Co gold and diamond Knot Double Row ring and gold Knot Double Row ring (on middle and index fingers), both POA. Natori lace tights, £32

© James Brodribb

Ralph Lauren Collection silk top, £2,255. Emporio Armani satin trousers, £450. Khaite leather pumps, £790. Miu Miu leather and crystal chokers, £950 and £470. Tiffany & Co platinum, enamel and diamond bracelet and platinum, gold and diamond bracelet (on right hand), gold and enamel bracelet, gold and diamond Knot Double Row ring and gold Knot Double Row ring (on left hand), all POA. Wolford Ripley tights, £70

© James Brodribb

Gucci vintage rebrodé lace and duchesse silk dress, £10,860. Khaite leather pumps, £790. Sophie Bille Brahe pearl Peggy Deux necklace, £4,425. Givenchy crystal necklace, £1,590

© James Brodribb

Dolce & Gabbana satin and lace top, £525. Schiaparelli denim embroidered skirt, £9,500, and satin and brass sandals, POA. Natori lace tights, £32. Sophie Bille Brahe pearl Bevery earrings, £2,025. Cartier gold and diamond rings, £8,600, and £15,300. Pearl bodice accessory, POA, newyorkvintage.com

© James Brodribb

Alexander McQueen crystal, bead and Bullion pearl oyster-embroidered dress, POA

Model, Cara Taylor at Next. Casting, Ben Grimes. Hair, Tomo Jidai at Home using Oribe. Make-up, Cyndle K at MA + Group group using Chanel. Manicure, Megumi Yamamoto. Set design, Hans Maharawal at The Wall Group. Photographer’s assistants, Austin Withers and Andrew Blumenthal. Stylist’s assistants, Paget Millard and Sage Johnson. Set design assistant, Nicole Roosien. Production, Amy Kanagki at Tann Services. Special thanks to Please Space New York