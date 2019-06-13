In the end, Tarad.com could not cut it against the regional technology giants. The Thai firm, once the most promising locally-built online marketplace, said in March it was closing its retail business to focus on providing other ecommerce-related services.

“It’s hard for local firms to compete when international players have so much money to burn,” Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, chief executive, told scoutAsia Research.

Mr Pawoot is referring to the likes of Lazada, owned by Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba, which has more than 50 per cent of online retail sales in Thailand. Shopee is the second most visited online marketplace; Sea Group, its Singaporean, Nasdaq-listed parent, is looking to raise $1.5bn to fund its expansion, on top of the $500m it raised last year and the $1bn raised at its initial public offering in 2017.

In contrast, Tarad.com attracted $3.3m in seed capital from Japan’s Rakuten in 2009. It created a lot of buzz but failed to gain commercial traction. The sale of 51 per cent of its shares to Thai conglomerate TCC last year implied a valuation of about $16m.

With a population of nearly 70m, Thailand may be the second-largest economy in south-east Asia but it is yet to produce any digital economy “unicorn” — a start-up valued at least $1bn — and none are on the horizon. The biggest local ecommerce sites are dwarfed by the larger online marketplaces and tend to be specialised, such as Advice and JIB, which sell to computer and electronics enthusiasts, or Powerbuy, a mainstream electronics and appliance retailer.

Even JD.com, one of Alibaba’s main Chinese competitors, has not managed to dent the supremacy of Lazada and Shoppee; JD Central, its $500m joint venture with leading Thai retailer Central Group, averaged just 1.5m monthly page views during the first quarter, after launching at the end of last year.

Global market leader Amazon has begun to integrate customs and duty payments into its main Amazon.com site for sales to Thailand, though this targets a narrow, premium segment of the Thai consumer market. Industry sources said Amazon appeared unwilling to compete head on with Lazada in the region, preferring to invest in its core markets and other lines of business.

No Thai unicorns

Mr Pawoot said a platform like Lazada in large part succeeded by being better-positioned to sell Chinese products, which made up about 80 per cent of business-to-consumer (B2C) products listed online in Thailand.

The best strategy for smaller, local companies may be to offer support services to the foreign giants as they slug it out. Tarad is retrenching with U-Commerce, a new business that provides small ecommerce companies with payments, advertising, logistics and associated support services. This change in tack could position Tarad for acquisition by foreign investors eyeing a Thai market growing rapidly off a still-low base.

Shopping malls and ubiquitous Big C and Tesco hypermarkets still rule Thailand’s $70bn retail sector, but online shopping is catching up.

The country’s B2C online market more than tripled to $3bn in annual gross merchandise value between 2015 and 2018, equivalent to about 1 per cent of GDP.

A joint study by Google and Temasek predicts that ecommerce in Thailand will reach $13bn in annual sales by 2025. This would make it the fastest growing segment of the broader internet economy, outpacing travel, digital media and ride-sharing.

Going mobile

The outlook for the Thai market is supported by high rates of mobile internet use. Thais spend more than five hours a day accessing the internet on their smartphones, nearly double the global average, according to We Are Social, an internet research firm.

As a result, Thailand is very much a “mobile-first” market, according to Marcelo Wesseler, chief executive of Codem, an ecommerce services firm specialising in online retail in south-east Asia. He told scoutAsia Research that 95 per cent of the online retail traffic his firm sees is made through mobile devices.

Thais also rank among the world’s most prolific users of social media. Online retail in south-east Asia is powered by social media and online influencers, unlike western markets, which tend to be driven more by search engine results, Mr Wesseler said.

Bullish growth forecasts for Thailand’s digital economy are threatened by gaps in development, including regional trade barriers, but also the low penetration of electronic payments among Thais. aCommerce, a regional ecommerce services provider, estimates that 76 per cent of Thai B2C sales are paid for by cash-on-delivery.

Cash is inefficient and degrades the quality of the data collection crucial to internet economy development and financial system management. But Paul Srivorakul, aCommerce’s chief executive, said Thai consumers still viewed it as safer than making upfront payments online, and it provided access to online shopping for those without credit cards or e-wallets.

The share of cash payments is shrinking, however. The number of e-money accounts in Thailand jumped 75 per cent last year to 93m — more than one per person — while spending rose 62 per cent, to 204bn baht ($7.7bn). The number of credit cards issued in Thailand increased 9 per cent.

scoutAsia is a corporate data and news service from Nikkei and the FT, providing in-depth information about more than 660,000 companies across more than 20 countries in east Asia, south Asia and Asean. This exclusive scoutAsia Research content has been produced by FT Confidential Research