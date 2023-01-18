There is little doubt China’s leader will receive near unanimous parliamentary backing in March © Thomas Peter/Reuters

If 2022 had been a “normal” political year in China, Davos would probably be celebrating President Xi Jinping as one of the most accomplished global leaders of the past decade.

As his predecessors did in 2002 and 2012 after serving two five-year terms, in October Xi had an opportunity to hand over leadership of the Chinese Communist party — before doing the same with the state presidency at the March 2023 meeting of the National People’s Congress.

Given his mastery of party politics, Xi could have dictated the choice of his successor and the other six members of the party’s top body, the politburo standing committee, while remaining a powerful force behind the scenes for the rest of his life.

A new-generation successor would then have greater leeway to adjust policies championed by Xi that were, arguably, needed at the time of their introduction but clung on to for too long, at too great a cost.

These include Xi’s crackdowns on two of China’s most important economic engines, the technology and property sectors, the zero-Covid policy that kept the pandemic at bay for almost three years but was ultimately unsustainable, and Xi’s stubborn support for the invasion of Ukraine by his “best friend” Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Instead, Xi has opted to cling to power, for at least one more term, and now presides over a chaotic and tragic retreat from zero-Covid, which will potentially lead to millions of avoidable deaths.

The party’s grip on the media may allow it to convince the majority of people in China that the hasty abandonment of zero-Covid was a well thought-out, low-cost strategy. But, for the millions who lose loved ones, and struggle to lay them to rest at overwhelmed crematoriums, the reality will be different.

China’s recently revised Covid death toll — almost 60,000 hospital-recorded fatalities since zero-Covid was abandoned in early December — as well as the chaos evident at its hospitals and morgues, suggest it is not just Xi’s administration that is less competent than it claims to be. It can be said of authoritarian regimes in general, especially as the military and economic costs of Russia’s Ukraine adventurism mount.

This is humbling for a president who, in January 2017, used the World Economic Forum’s summit as a platform to contrast the supposed stability of China’s model of party-state capitalism with the inward turn signalled that month by US President Donald Trump at his inauguration. It was an opportune time for Xi to position China as a responsible global power and try driving a wedge between the US and EU, especially as Trump unleashed trade sanctions against Beijing and Brussels.

In the EU, Xi’s support for Putin’s Ukraine invasion has eroded most of his geopolitical gains during Trump’s four years in office. It is another key policy adjustment that a Xi successor, rather than Xi himself, would be better placed to execute.

This month, China’s foreign ministry appeared to signal that it was more cognisant of the west’s concerns, when it unexpectedly sidelined one of its “wolf warrior” spokespersons, Zhao Lijian, to a department responsible for “boundary and ocean affairs”. Zhao’s demotion came days after Xi’s new foreign minister and previous ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang, indicated his determination to repair relations with the US.

“China is trying to recover from Covid and [other] self-imposed traumas, including the economic slowdown,” says Yun Sun, a China foreign policy expert at the Stimson Center think-tank in Washington. “That requires China to have a better relationship with the rest of the world, especially with the west.”

It is unlikely Beijing will weaken its support for Russia, though, given the political capital Xi has invested in relations with Putin. Similarly, there is little doubt that Xi will receive near unanimous support for a third term as president at March’s parliamentary session, despite a litany of policy failures that would doom the hopes of any politician competing in a free and fair election.

This is not lost on many Chinese people, especially middle and upper-middle class professionals increasingly choosing to move abroad. “Every time there is a vote, there are few or no ‘No’ votes,” says one Chinese lawyer who recently moved to the US, referring to the National People’s Congress.

“Individuals from different backgrounds with different interests and different thoughts . . . how come they always agree on the same thing all the time? It’s not normal.”