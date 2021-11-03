“Broken” military procurement practices at the UK Ministry of Defence have repeatedly resulted in billions of pounds of taxpayer money being wasted, a parliamentary committee has claimed.

A report by the House of Commons public accounts committee found the MoD “continually fails to learn from its mistakes” despite having overseen many expensive failures.

MPs on the committee said they were “deeply concerned” by the department’s “inability or unwillingness” to answer basic questions and give a frank assessment of the state of its main programmes. They added that they were “extremely disappointed and frustrated by the continued poor track record of the MoD and its suppliers”.

The report concluded there was “wastage of taxpayers’ money running into the billions”, but it did not give a total because the MPs said much of the wastage can only be calculated in retrospect. The Treasury and the Cabinet Office should be brought in to review the MoD’s model for delivering equipment capabilities, it recommended.

“The department’s system for delivering major equipment capabilities is broken and is repeatedly wasting taxpayers’ money,” the MPs said.

MPs’ concerns over the MoD’s poor procurement practices have been heightened by high-profile problems with a £5.5bn programme for a family of armoured vehicles for the army, known as Ajax.

The vehicles, equipped with the latest digital sensors that would increase battlefield surveillance, were meant to be part of the army’s transition to an era of high-tech warfare.

The UK signed a contract with US defence contractor General Dynamics in 2014 for 589 vehicles. Deliveries of Ajax should have started four years ago but so far none has entered service. Instead, the vehicles have been beset by noise and excessive vibration problems, prompting concerns they could cause lasting hearing damage to their crews.

The issues are so acute that ministers have come under pressure to cancel the contract. Jeremy Quin, defence procurement minister, in September conceded that he could not “100 per cent guarantee” that a resolution would be found. The department is waiting for the results of independent trials of the vehicles.

In reference to the programme, the public accounts committee said the department was not sufficiently open on its progress and had no timescale for when the vehicles would be ready for service.

“The department’s refusal to explain the magnitude of its financial exposure in the event of a contract termination demonstrates a disregard for parliament and taxpayers,” it said.

The MPs added that witnesses who had appeared before the committee failed to reassure them they would “not simply throw good money after bad”. They were also unclear on what additional capability the taxpayer would get from the extra £16.5bn set out in last year’s spending review, the report said.

In June, the National Audit Office published its own report in which it reviewed 20 MoD programmes with a combined forecast cost of £120bn after budget increases had been included.

It found that the expected cost of nine programmes rose between the initial business case being put forward and the main investment decision being taken. The analysis also found that 13 programmes were showing cumulative net delays of 21 years in achieving entry into service since being signed.

The PAC report said the MoD had so far “failed to assure that it is taking these matters sufficiently seriously or that it can quickly deliver a radical step-change in performance through its improvement plans”.

Meg Hillier, the committee chair, said: “MoD senior management appears to have made the calculation that, at the cost of a few uncomfortable hours in front of a select committee, they can get away with leaving one of the largest financial holes in any government department’s budget, not just for now but year after year.”

The MoD said: “This report reflects the complex challenges of delivering defence capability for our armed forces, but also the commitment and professionalism required to keep our people and the UK’s interests safe, by purchasing world-class equipment such as Lightning II stealth fighter jets and the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carriers.

“We will publish an equipment plan 2021-2031 which will detail our plans over the next 10 years in response to the outcome of the £24bn spending settlement, and the integrated review command paper of March 2021.”