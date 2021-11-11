Here are the featured stories in this edition

UK economic growth slows in third quarter despite September pick-up

Elon Musk offloads nearly $5bn in Tesla shares

Johnson Matthey warns of supply chain hit to profits as chief to step down

Chinese Communist party clears way for Xi to tighten grip on power





