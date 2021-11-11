Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Stories featuring UK economic growth, Elon Musk, Johnson Matthey and the CCP

Here are the featured stories in this edition

UK economic growth slows in third quarter despite September pick-up

Elon Musk offloads nearly $5bn in Tesla shares

Johnson Matthey warns of supply chain hit to profits as chief to step down

Chinese Communist party clears way for Xi to tighten grip on power


Read these and other top stories on ft.com


To help us improve this experimental audio format, keep an eye out for a forthcoming short survey, which we'll publish once the trial period begins.


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.