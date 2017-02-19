Malaysia hunts 4 more North Koreans in Kim Jong Nam murder probe

Police in Malaysia said on Sunday they are looking for at least four more North Korean suspects in connection with the murder of the brother of the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, bolstering suspicions that the killing was a political assassination.

All four men arrived in Malaysia earlier this year and left on February 13, the same day Kim Jong Nam was attacked by two women at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The four held normal passports and not diplomatic ones, police said.

Mr Kim, who was waiting to board a flight to Macau, complained of dizziness after two women wiped liquid on his face, police said.

Four people have so far been detained in connection with his death, including a North Korean man.

Malaysian police would not reveal which country the four suspects had been heading for. An autopsy has been completed but the cause of Mr Kim’s death is still not known. Police said they were waiting for the results of toxicology tests.

Speaking at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Noor Rashid Ismail, deputy inspector-general of Malaysian police, said: “We of course have international co-operation especially with Interpol, bilateral involvement with the country involved, we will go through those avenues to get the people involved.”

The four North Korean suspects were named as Ri Ji Hyon, 33, Hong Song Hac, 34, O Jong Gil, 55, and Ri Jae Nam, 57.

Police said they were trying to contact Mr Kim’s next-of-kin to identify the body through DNA tests. Tensions between Malaysia and North Korea over the investigation burst into the open on Friday when North Korea’s ambassador said the country would “categorically reject” the result of the autopsy, demanding the release of the body “without further delay”.

In the statement, the ambassador complained that North Korean officials had not been allowed to witness the autopsy and accused Malaysia of being “in collusion with the hostile forces towards our republic”.

South Korean intelligence officials believe North Korea has been seeking to kill Mr Kim for the past five years.

Mr Kim, eldest son of the former North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il, favoured economic reform in North Korea and is thought to have been sheltered by China as a potential alternative leader. Mr Kim’s second wife and two children live in Macau, according to Korean media.

As well as the North Korean man arrested on Friday night, two women have been detained so far in the investigation; a Vietnamese national and an Indonesian, along with the Indonesian woman’s Malaysian boyfriend.