The head of EY’s US business quit the Big Four accounting firm after a power struggle with its global boss, and German police raided DWS and Deutsche Bank offices over allegations DWS misrepresented green investments. Plus, Hungary’s autocratic prime minister is trying to build a superbank to increase his financial control over the country.

EY’s US boss quit after clashing with global chief of Big Four firm

German police raid DWS and Deutsche Bank over greenwashing allegations

The Bank of Viktor Orbán

