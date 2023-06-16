All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Blue-footed, red-footed, masked and Peruvian are all species of which seabird?

What was the first UK top twenty single by the B52’s?

Which of the British Crown Dependencies is nearest to the UK?

Which eponymous TV cartoon character was voiced by David Jason?

Which Arthur Miller work of 1949 won both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play?

In rugby union, which player wears the number 10 shirt?

“Get Ready for Rush Hour” was the tagline for which 1994 film starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock?

What is fermented to make mead?

What was the collective nickname for the group of showbiz friends in the 1950s and 60s, who included Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr and Frank Sinatra?