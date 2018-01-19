Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Donald Trump marks his first year in office on Saturday. In 12 months the 45th president of the US has disputed attendance at his inauguration, attacked the media, sacked the head of the FBI and made a series of diplomatic gaffes. He has also cheered supporters by signing into law the biggest tax reform in three decades, demanding better trade terms for the US and appointing Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

© Scott Olsen/Getty

January 20 Donald Trump arrives at the US Capitol for his inauguration as 45th president of the US More photographs here

© Evan Vucci/Getty

January 20 The president waves to supporters as he walks the parade route with first lady Melania Trump after being sworn in

© Andrer Harrer/Pool/Getty

January 22 Mr Trump with James Comey, whom he was to fire as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in May, at a White House reception

© Carlos Barria/Reuters

January 22 Mr Trump talks to Steve Bannon, then chief strategist, during a swearing in ceremony for senior staff

© Christopher Furlong/Getty

January 27 British prime minister Theresa May becomes the first foreign leader to meet the new president

© Drew Angerer/Getty

January 28 Mr Trump speaks on the phone with Russian president Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office

© Carlos Barria/Reuters

March 23 The president takes the wheel of a truck during a meeting with drivers and haulage executives at the White House

© Mandel Ngan/Getty

May 20 Mr Trump is awarded the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud from King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh

© Evan Vucci/AP

May 24 Donald, Melania and Ivanka Trump, left, meet Pope Francis at the Vatican

© Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

July 7 Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Mr Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

© John Macdougall/AF/Getty

July 7 French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Angela Merkel and Mr Trump confer at the G20 meeting

© Carlos Barria/Reuters

July 17 Vice-president Mike Pence laughs as Mr Trump holds a baseball bat during a ‘made in America’ product showcase event at the White House

© Mark Wilson/Getty

August 21 The Trumps turn out on the Truman Balcony at the White House during a solar eclipse

© Ludocic Marin/AFP/Getty

September 18 Mr Macron and Mr Trump during their extended handshake before a session of the UN general assembly in New York

© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

October 3 Mr Trump throws paper towels into a crowd of Puerto Ricans affected by hurricane Maria during a visit to Calgary Chapel in San Juan

© Carlos Barria/Reuters

October 30 The Trumps distribute Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House

© Kyodo/Getty

November 5 Mr Trump addresses military personnel at the Yokota air base outside Tokyo on his first presidential visit to Japan

© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

November 6 Mr Trump and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, with US secretary of state Rex Tillerson in the background, feed carp at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo More photographs here

© Damir Sagoli/Reuters

November 9 Mr Trump and China’s president Xi Jinping prepare to shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

© Sputnik/Reuters

November 10 Mr Trump and Mr Putin pose for a ‘family photo’ at the Apec summit in Danang, Vietnam

© Jim Watson/AFP/Getty

November 13 Vietnam’s prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Mr Trump and Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte connect at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila

© The Washington Post/Getty

December 22 Mr Trump signs the $1.5tn tax overhaul package into law in the Oval Office at the White House

© Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty

December 24 The Trumps take calls for the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa tracker at Mar-a-Lago in Florida