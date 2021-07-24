Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In what should have been a big final week of term at Westminster, Boris Johnson had to abandon plans for a big announcement on social care reform. Instead, ministers tried to come up with a series of exemptions to the Covid isolation rules. Plus, how a new front has opened in the ongoing war of attrition with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Presented by George Parker, with Sarah Neville, Peter Foster, Jim Pickard and Lord Gavin Barwell. Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Breen Turner.

- Archive: BBC

