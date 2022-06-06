This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Demand & supply, price elasticity of demand

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Price of UK pint up more than 70% since financial crisis

With reference to the article, identify two costs which are contributing to the increasing price of a pint in the UK

Using a demand and supply diagram, analyse the effect of rising costs on the market price of a pint

Define price elasticity of demand

‘We are trying not to [charge more] because we are fighting for covers and guests.’ Using a diagram, explain what this suggests about the price elasticity of demand at the Brasserie Bar Co.

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College