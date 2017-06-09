Financial Times reporters and editors are experts in their fields, from economics to art, sport, tech and culture. FT Weekend Magazine’s new “How To” video series is a showcase for this breadth of knowledge — and each instalment will only take a few minutes of your time.

Think of it as “news you can use” — insights and tips from the FT on everyday challenges you might face. All delivered courtesy of your favourite writers and columnists.

These videos each come with their own style and we’re learning all the time. We’d love to hear your feedback and any suggestions for future “How to…”s. You can email us, at magazineletters@ft.com