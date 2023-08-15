This is an audio transcript of the Working It podcast episode: ‘Why diversity strategies fail – and how to fix them’

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Lily Zheng

If there is a positive lining right now, it’s that the companies that were not particularly committed to actually achieving diversity, equity and inclusion are using the fears of a recession to quietly make their exit.

Isabel Berwick

Hello and welcome to Working It from the Financial Times with me, Isabel Berwick.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

As the next US election nears, there’s currently a potent mix of polarised politics and a tightening economic situation. Some high-profile chief diversity officers have left their roles at big corporates. Spending on diversity programmes is being squeezed. It sounds like a bleak outlook, but is it? To find out, I spoke to Lily Zheng. That’s their voice you heard at the top of the show. They’re a well-known diversity, equity and inclusion strategist and consultant and I spoke to them to get a handle on what’s happening in the US now and what’s next for DEI programmes.

Lily Zheng

I’ve seen many DEI professionals laid off, and the medium- and large-sized corporations making these lay-offs, I haven’t seen many indications that they are in dire financial straits. Instead, I’ve seen anxiety. Leaders are saying we might lose profit in the future and so we’re going to proactively fire all of these employees and lay off a bunch of employees and maybe we’ll hire them back when times are good. I’ve certainly seen some people criticise the current decisions as essentially leaders using this threat of a recession to make choices that would have been harder to justify otherwise.

Isabel Berwick

Yeah. And I’m interested in the leaders that were really not invested in DEI and were just, you know, putting the black squares on their Instagram accounts after the George Floyd murder. Does this crunch mean that people who are really invested will show up more or be more visible? You know, will the gap be bigger?

Lily Zheng

If there is a positive lining right now, it’s that the companies that were not particularly committed to actually achieving diversity, equity and inclusion are using this convenient political situation, the fears of a recession, to quietly make their exit. Frankly, it’s been interesting from my own perspective, because I work primarily with companies and leaders that are invested in achieving diversity, equity and inclusion over the long haul. The interest in this long-term, sustainable, outcomes-driven DEI work has actually not shifted at all in the last two to three years. It’s the folks who have asked for things like, Lily, come in and deliver a 30-minute training or lead a 60-minute courageous conversation or give a quick talk on unconscious bias to fix our workplace. Suddenly I’m seeing those requests disappear because, well, first of all, very few of them are effective. Most of them are somewhat expensive window-dressing. And I think it’s telling that those requests have dramatically dropped while the long-term, sustainable, measurable DEI work hasn’t changed at all in terms of interest.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Isabel Berwick

So leaders and organisations that were serious about DEI are doubling down, while those who never took it that seriously, well, they still aren’t taking it that seriously. I hope our listeners will think measures that make workplaces fairer and more inclusive are worth pursuing because it’s the right thing to do, one, but also because there’s lots of research showing that more diverse businesses tend to perform better. A 2019 McKinsey analysis showed that companies with the most gender-diverse executive teams were 25 per cent more likely to have above-average profitability than companies with the least gender-diverse leadership teams. And the figures for companies with the most ethnically and culturally diverse leadership groups were even starker. They were 36 per cent more likely to have above-average profitability than the companies with the least ethnically diverse executive teams. So, if you do want to be better at DEI, how should you go about it? I asked Lily for their take.

Lily Zheng

The common pitfalls that I see companies falling into include the following: one, they don’t actually know what they’re trying to solve or fix or achieve with DEI work. I see this very, very often. Leaders will essentially see some sort of DEI intervention and without doing any work to understand their problems, without doing any work to understand their present state, their DEI landscape, their DEI health, they will say, I’m going to invest in this solution without any clue about what the problem is. And that sets leaders up for failure for the obvious reason being they might choose the solution that has absolutely nothing to do with their problem. After that, I think it’s expectation-setting. Most leaders either see DEI-related interventions as either nice-to-haves, they don’t really achieve anything, they make people happy; or they go on the complete flip side and say, wow, this 30-minute training is going to single-handedly fix my company’s toxic culture — neither of which are effective or realistic or accurate. And then finally, a common pitfall that I see with leaders who are seeking out this work is they don’t do any follow-up. What I tell leaders all the time is that 10 per cent of the work goes into facilitating the training; 90 per cent of the work goes into preparing your organisation for the training or the assessment or the workshop or the talk and afterwards, following up on the findings, the skills, the abilities, the knowledge that that training or workshop or assessment revealed. I see very few leaders doing that.

Isabel Berwick

OK, so that’s what unsuccessful DEI interventions look like. But what about successful interventions? What did they have in common?

Lily Zheng

They start with leaders not seeking out DEI services until they understand what’s going on. And that can look like doing focus groups, looking through exit interview data, reviewing people analytics data, bringing in assessment professionals to survey their workforce. There are many ways leaders can understand what’s going on. So that’s good practice, number one. Two is to set good expectations. There is no DEI intervention that is a silver bullet. There is nothing I can deliver in 90 minutes that will single-handedly fix an organisation. That’s not how organisational change works. You need a steady series of interventions that are reinforced from multiple angles. If I deliver a training, leaders, incentives need to be lined up with that. If they think about it like change management, that’s a long-term protracted effort that requires every single stakeholder and constituent get involved, rather than just a one-and-done 90-minute, you know, fire-and-forget sort of situation. And then finally, the follow-up is so, so, so important. The actual training or the workshop or the conversation is 10 per cent. And it’s useful, it’s essential, but it’s what happens afterwards that decides if that initiative was successful or not. And I see too many leaders invest in that one bright light and then go back to business as usual.

Isabel Berwick

I really like the way you referred to it as change management, because that’s essentially what it is. But people don’t often say that, do they?

Lily Zheng

No, no. Usually DEI, like I mentioned, is treated like event programming. So I will see many of my client organisations very proudly give me a laundry list of DEI interventions. They’ll say, oh Lily, we invited a trainer in Q1 to give a 60-minute workshop. Then we had a cultural celebration in Q2 to celebrate this holiday. Then in Q3, we sat employees down to talk about race. And then in Q4, we decided to host a women’s forum. And the thing is, none of these things relate to each other. None of these things were connected to anything else in the organisation, and none of these things had any coherent relationship to what I call a theory of change, right — this broader strategy of how we get from a point A to a point B.

Isabel Berwick

And you’ve talked about data, which I imagine is very important. Is there any progress without data and how many companies actually do track these things?

Lily Zheng

Yeah, data is so, so important. Can there be progress without data? My answer is yes, but you can’t measure it or see it. So there might as well not be progress because, for example, let’s say one outcome that I care about is, I don’t know, employee feelings of belonging. We don’t collect any data. And you say, well, belonging is important. I’m gonna start an employee resource group and give them a chance to connect with each other and maybe they’ll feel more belonging. And a year later, when you do, you say, well, I sure hope it worked. Now, on the other hand, if you start your initiative saying, OK, let’s do a quick belonging survey and maybe you find out that 90 per cent of white employees feel like they belong, but only 60 per cent of black employees feel like they belong. Well, now you’ve identified a 30-point gap. You can talk to those employees and say, hey, what’s a barrier to you feeling belonging? Maybe they’ll say things like, I don’t feel like I have enough community, I feel like my manager doesn’t understand me. You draw directly on that data and you say, OK, we are going to hold leaders more accountable to the behaviour that happens on their team. We’re gonna offer some new training to managers and sure, we’re gonna organise that employee resource group. You survey again a year later, maybe you find 90 per cent belonging for white people, but belonging for black folks has risen to 80 per cent. At which point you can say, our interventions likely resulted in a 20 per cent bump in belonging. That’s great. Let’s see which ones people like the most. Let’s do a little more of that. Let’s tweak our efforts. Let’s keep going, because we still need to close that gap and keep on going from there.

Isabel Berwick

You collect the data, but you also have to act on it. It’s a kind of a reflection of experience, which is really interesting way to look at it. And I don’t hear that very often actually.

Lily Zheng

Quite few companies collect data and they do nothing with it.

Isabel Berwick

Yeah.

Lily Zheng

Which actually does more harm than good, because imagine the trust it takes for an employee who may be getting discriminated against or maybe getting mistreated in the workplace to share those experiences with a survey. They pour their experience of discrimination or mistreatment into the survey, and then they wait and nothing gets better. Imagine what’s going to happen the next time they get a survey. They’re not gonna fill it out.

Isabel Berwick

It feels, from my point of view as a journalist, that some managers and executives see DEI as an exercise in avoiding liability, you know, learning not to say the wrong thing, not offending people, not causing lawsuits. Is that a common way to think about DEI? And how can we flip that narrative?

Lily Zheng

I think it’s an extremely crude way to think about this work, right? DEI is problem-solving, at the end of the day. There are problems in your organisation which honestly, if they all came to light, might very well result in a lawsuit. And DEI is about proactively seeking out and solving these problems before they become lawsuits and being responsible for the challenges in your workforce and learning about these issues.

Isabel Berwick

None of this is particularly rocket science, is it?

Lily Zheng

It’s really not rocket science.

Isabel Berwick

(Overlapping talk) Why are people so clueless?

Lily Zheng

I think it’s because DEI is a very charged topic, right? And so oftentimes the emotional charge of these conversations can get to leaders and they can feel that engaging in the conversation itself is more stressful than just pretending like it doesn’t exist or ignoring it.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Isabel Berwick

I’ve been interested in diversity, equity and inclusion for a long time because it makes sense as the right thing to do, but also on a business level. And I can’t understand why more people don’t see that. And that has been, in the last few years, a huge shift. Loads more people have got involved, companies were making big commitments and that seems to have just gone slightly by the by. I’m worried, but talking to Lily did make me more optimistic because, as they said, structural change is needed and the people who are prepared to put in the work will still do it and they will make that structural change. So I really hope that things do get better and progress is made and that the data-driven approach to diversity, equity and inclusion becomes embedded in every department because we cannot leave these all on the shoulders of chief diversity officers and their teams. It’s something that we all have to take on board, and I’m very grateful to Lily for explaining so lucidly the way forward.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Isabel Berwick

Thanks to Lily Zheng for this episode. If you’ve enjoyed Working It, please leave us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts. And if you’re an FT subscriber, you can get ahead of the trends at work by signing up to a free Working It newsletter. There’s original reporting and the best workplace content from across the FT, plus the office therapy advice column. Sign up at FT.com/newsletters. This episode of Working It was produced by Mischa Frankl-Duval with mix from Simon Panayi. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa, and Cheryl Brumley is the FT’s global head of audio. Thanks for listening.