The political news season has kicked off again with David Davis going head-to-head with Michel Barnier in Brussels - have the talks stalled already? And does Theresa May have any chance of leading her party into the next election? With Alex Barker and James Blitz of the Financial Times, plus Isabel Hardman from The Spectator magazine. Presented by Sebastian Payne and produced by Anna Dedhar.

