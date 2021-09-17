The central bank expects to hit its elusive 2% target by 2025

An unpublished internal model seen by the FT shows that the European Central Bank expects to hit its elusive 2 per cent inflation target by 2025, and Myanmar’s shadow government is fighting back against the military junta. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains why Laos is allowing cryptocurrency mining.





Unpublished ECB inflation estimate raises prospect of earlier rate rise

Laos pushes into crypto as it authorises mining and trading

Myanmar violence mounts after shadow government embraces ‘war’

MassMutual fined $4m over meme-stock trading by ‘Roaring Kitty’

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

