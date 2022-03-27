This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Fiscal policy, financial markets

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Spring Statement: what’s in it for investors and householders?

Explain why student loan repayments could raise £11bn in 2022-23, nearly double the £6bn handed out by the chancellor in lifting the national insurance thresholds

More over-55s may dip into their pensions to keep their finances afloat. Explain why this is expected to generate a £1.7bn tax haul for the Treasury

In 2022, the state pension is increasing by 3.1 per cent. Given the current surge in inflation, analyse the implications for the approximately 12mn people in receipt of the state pension

‘A big fiscal giveaway would throw fuel on inflationary fire’, says Guy Foster, chief strategist at wealth manager Brewin Dolphin. Using a diagram(s), analyse the effects of a big fiscal giveaway on inflation

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College