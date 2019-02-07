Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

One Chicago-based grain processor Archer Daniels Midland expects the US-China trade war to be resolved, easing the pressure on US soyabean farmers, who have suffered under tariffs imposed on exports to China. Gregory Meyer, US markets reporter, talks to Eric Krupke about what effect the trade war has had on the US soyabean market and where the trouble began.





Contributors: Aimee Keane, US audio editor, Gregory Meyer, US markets reporter.

Producer: Eric Krupke