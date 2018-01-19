Listen to this article
Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback.
What do you think?
Eyes on the prize Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova returns a ball at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne
Horns of a dilemma Villagers try to control a bull during the annual ‘Jallikattu’ taming event in Palamedu near Madurai in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu
Flying car A sedan took off after hitting a median strip in Santa Ana, California, and came to rest above a dental surgery. The driver and his passenger suffered minor injuries
Standing room only A train leaves Tongi station near Dhaka, the Bangladesh capital, after the world congregation of Muslims
Cold comfort Adherents bathe in ice-cold water in a purification ceremony at the Teppozu Inari Shinto shrine in Tokyo, Japan
Bush blaze Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes in the northeastern outskirts of Perth, Western Australia, are being brought under control
Election observer Vladimir Putin keeps an eye on Russia from a campaign billboard in Moscow ahead of the presidential contest
Nose dive A Boeing 737-800 that skidded off a runway after landing in Trabzon, northern Turkey, came to a halt on a muddy cliff a few feet from the Black sea
Keep out Ukrainian police block access to a camp of supporters of opposition figure Mikheil Saakashvili near the parliament building in Kiev
Street message Ann Marie Gormley hangs a print by Banksy, the graffiti artist, at the London Art Fair in Islington, north London
Final tour Air Trooper Toby Tibbitts checks the British Army Air Corps’ last Lynx Mk9 helicopter to be decommissioned at RAF Odiham in Hampshire
Papal visit Clergy take pictures of Pope Francis walking toward the altar before a mass at O’Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile
Face off A skin used for Hanson Robotics’s robot Sophia in Hong Kong. Sophia is a creation of the Hong Kong start-up working on bringing robots to market
Patron’s day A horse is ridden through flames on the eve of Saint Anthony’s day, Spain’s patron saint of animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, north-west of Madrid
Happy clap North Korean leader Kim Jong Un enjoys a visit to the newly remodelled Pyongyang Teacher Training College
No-fly zone Activists celebrate the French government’s decision not to build the Grand Ouest airport at Notre-Dame-des-Landes in north-west France
Distant gaze A Palestinian girl looks through a plastic sheet at her family home in the Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City
Liberation day Russian President Vladimir Putin visits an exhibition marking the 75th anniversary of the battle that broke the siege of Leningrad outside St Petersburg