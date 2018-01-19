Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

© AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Eyes on the prize Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova returns a ball at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne

© AFP/Getty Images

Horns of a dilemma Villagers try to control a bull during the annual ‘Jallikattu’ taming event in Palamedu near Madurai in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu

© Reuters

Flying car A sedan took off after hitting a median strip in Santa Ana, California, and came to rest above a dental surgery. The driver and his passenger suffered minor injuries

© Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Standing room only A train leaves Tongi station near Dhaka, the Bangladesh capital, after the world congregation of Muslims

© Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Cold comfort Adherents bathe in ice-cold water in a purification ceremony at the Teppozu Inari Shinto shrine in Tokyo, Japan

© AFP PHOTO / Department of Fire and Emergency Services of Western Australia /Evan Collis

Bush blaze Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes in the northeastern outskirts of Perth, Western Australia, are being brought under control

© Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

Election observer Vladimir Putin keeps an eye on Russia from a campaign billboard in Moscow ahead of the presidential contest

© AP

Nose dive A Boeing 737-800 that skidded off a runway after landing in Trabzon, northern Turkey, came to a halt on a muddy cliff a few feet from the Black sea

© Maksym Tebukhukhov/Reuters

Keep out Ukrainian police block access to a camp of supporters of opposition figure Mikheil Saakashvili near the parliament building in Kiev

© John Stillwell/PA Wire

Street message Ann Marie Gormley hangs a print by Banksy, the graffiti artist, at the London Art Fair in Islington, north London

© Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Final tour Air Trooper Toby Tibbitts checks the British Army Air Corps’ last Lynx Mk9 helicopter to be decommissioned at RAF Odiham in Hampshire

© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Papal visit Clergy take pictures of Pope Francis walking toward the altar before a mass at O’Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile

© AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Face off A skin used for Hanson Robotics’s robot Sophia in Hong Kong. Sophia is a creation of the Hong Kong start-up working on bringing robots to market

© Juan Medina/Reuters

Patron’s day A horse is ridden through flames on the eve of Saint Anthony’s day, Spain’s patron saint of animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, north-west of Madrid

© KCNA via Reuters

Happy clap North Korean leader Kim Jong Un enjoys a visit to the newly remodelled Pyongyang Teacher Training College

© AFP/Getty Images

No-fly zone Activists celebrate the French government’s decision not to build the Grand Ouest airport at Notre-Dame-des-Landes in north-west France

Distant gaze A Palestinian girl looks through a plastic sheet at her family home in the Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City

© Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Liberation day Russian President Vladimir Putin visits an exhibition marking the 75th anniversary of the battle that broke the siege of Leningrad outside St Petersburg