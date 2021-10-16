This week, rock legend Alice Cooper tells us about selling the multi-million dollar artwork he found rolled up in his garage — a story that involves Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí and Dennis Hopper. We also explore the backstabbing families that have inspired HBO’s Succession with chief feature writer Henry Mance, ahead of its season three premiere. And finally: thank you for sharing your recommendations, they’re excellent. We’ve compiled them, alongside our colleagues’, for your listening pleasure.





What did you think of this episode? Write to us, or record and send us a voice note at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.





Links from the episode:





—How To Spend It interview with Alice Cooper: https://www.ft.com/content/9c338ab3-6445-47ca-91a7-7bb4091dc1a4





—Henry Mance on Succession: https://www.ft.com/content/fda23812-d724-4112-a5ec-78b836a89894





—Henry Mance’s new book, How to Love Animals in a human-shaped world: https://www.penguin.co.uk/books/111/1118598/how-to-love-animals-in-a-human-shaped-world/9781787332089.html





A list of your recommendations:

Jamiroquai’s Instagram; Punch: The Delights (and Dangers) of the Flowing Bowl by David Wundrich; Space 1.8 by Nala Sinephro; Emily Mariko’s cooking Tiktoks; Netflix’s Squid Game; 1776-1789 US history; Dressed podcast; Cynar artichoke liqueur; Garden City by John Mark Comber; Titane and Raw directed by Julia Ducournou; The Dante Project at the Royal Opera House; Frieze London art fairs; Dries van Noten designer; A House Through Time on the BBC.





For an exclusive 50% online subscription (and a discounted FT Weekend print subscription!), follow this link: http://ft.com/ftweekendpodcast





Sound design and mixing is by Breen Turner, with original music by Metaphor Music.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.