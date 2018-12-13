Qualcomm is asking courts in China to ban sales of the latest iPhone XS and XR, after winning a preliminary injunction there against Apple’s older models.

The chipmaker is trying to put extra pressure on Apple in the hopes of forcing the iPhone maker into settlement talks, after claiming a key breakthrough in the two companies’ multibillion-dollar legal battle over smartphone patents and royalties.

On November 30, the Intermediate People’s Court in Fuzhou granted a preliminary injunction banning Chinese imports and sales of seven Apple smartphone models, from 2015’s iPhone 6s through to last year’s iPhone X.

The order, which was made public on Tuesday, said the phones infringed Qualcomm’s patents relating to photo manipulation and touchscreen apps.

“We plan to use the same patents to file suit against the three new iPhone models,” Jiang Hongyi, a lawyer at Lexfield Law Offices who is representing Qualcomm in its patent suits, told the Financial Times.

Mr Jiang said additional suits covering Apple’s new iPhone XS, XS Max and XR models were pending in courts in Beijing, Qingdao and Guangzhou.

The lawsuits threaten to endanger Apple’s reputation and sales in the world’s biggest smartphone market. It will also test whether Chinese courts can be an ally to Qualcomm in its global dispute with Apple over licence fees.

Qualcomm has in the past boasted of its strong relationships with businesses in China, and has leaned on them to influence regulators.

Apple said on Tuesday that the injunction would not have an effect on its sales in China, and that “all iPhone models remain available for our customers in China”.

“We will pursue all our legal options through the courts,” Apple said. It has already begun an appeal process, asking the court to reconsider its decision.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Qualcomm’s latest legal manoeuvre.

Apple has tried to argue that the injunction only applies to models running iOS 11, which was updated in September. However, Qualcomm says the infringing software features are still present in iPhones running the latest version of iOS 12. It submitted video evidence of an iPhone 8 that it purchased from an Apple Store in Beijing to a court in Fuzhou earlier this week, in an attempt to enforce the ban.

A copy of the court’s ruling, obtained by the FT from a legal source, does not mention any specific version of iOS. Qualcomm is trying to assert more than 20 patents against Apple in China, as part of its legal fightback against the iPhone maker’s allegations that it has overcharged for its royalties and abused its dominant position in mobile intellectual property.

Another court in Germany is expected to rule next week on five further patents asserted by Qualcomm against Apple, relating to iOS’s Spotlight search and power management features.

The court in the southern Chinese city of Fuzhou is the first in the two companies’ global campaign to hand Qualcomm a meaningful advantage against Apple.

He Wengang, a lawyer at ‎Haiwen & Partners, said: “Normally if the court issues a ban, they’d be quite confident that Apple has violated the IP rights. So I think Apple has a slim chance of winning in the end.”

The Fuzhou court could, in theory, enforce the decision across China by asking Apple stores to halt sales of the offending phones. The maximum penalty would be criminal charges and jail time, but “enforcement is not very strict”, said Yuan Yang, a lawyer at DeBund Law Offices.

Instead, others have said Apple’s bigger concern could be the damage to government relations if it continues to openly violate a court injunction.

“I understand Apple are worried about the stock price and investors. But they should worry about what China thinks and what the court, the government thinks,” said Erick Robinson, partner at Dunlap, Bennett & Ludwig, who represented Qualcomm in China before 2014.

Mr Robinson compared Apple’s current non-compliance to the way Qualcomm handled its anti-monopoly investigation back in 2013. “The problem back then was that Qualcomm thought it was bulletproof, and that created more problems. Apple now looks to be doing the same thing: being a big arrogant American company,” he said.

The political concerns for Apple stem partly from the warmer reception Qualcomm has in China. Steven Mollenkopf, the chipmaker’s chief executive, was the only foreign executive to speak at last month’s annual government tech showcase in Wuzhen. The company has in the past boasted of its tight relationship with its many Chinese partners such as Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, who rely on its Snapdragon processors to power their smartphones.

Mr Yuan said Apple could appeal against a final ruling by offering Qualcomm compensation, and by arguing that the banning of phone sales was not in the public interest.