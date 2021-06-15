Print this page

The link between the UK and Norway is set to be switched on this week

The world’s longest undersea electric cable, between the UK and Norway, is set to be switched on this week, the US Federal Reserve could begin discussions this week about shrinking its $120bn monthly asset purchase scheme, and Nato leaders issue a warning about China’s military ambitions. Plus, the FT’s Europe editor, Ben Hall, previews US president Joe Biden’s first meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin. 


UK and Norway complete world’s longest subsea electricity cable

Fed to discuss slowing stimulus as recovery strengthen

Nato warns China’s military ambitions threaten international order

Biden, Putin and the new era of information warfare

Morgan Stanley chief urges employees to return to office

