The link between the UK and Norway is set to be switched on this week
The world’s longest undersea electric cable, between the UK and Norway, is set to be switched on this week, the US Federal Reserve could begin discussions this week about shrinking its $120bn monthly asset purchase scheme, and Nato leaders issue a warning about China’s military ambitions. Plus, the FT’s Europe editor, Ben Hall, previews US president Joe Biden’s first meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
