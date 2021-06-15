The link between the UK and Norway is set to be switched on this week

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The world’s longest undersea electric cable, between the UK and Norway, is set to be switched on this week, the US Federal Reserve could begin discussions this week about shrinking its $120bn monthly asset purchase scheme, and Nato leaders issue a warning about China’s military ambitions. Plus, the FT’s Europe editor, Ben Hall, previews US president Joe Biden’s first meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.





UK and Norway complete world’s longest subsea electricity cable

https://www.ft.com/content/399c1c37-3f7a-4770-af13-66741df01135?





Fed to discuss slowing stimulus as recovery strengthen

https://www.ft.com/content/9d100381-3f86-4540-91c8-4477b4cef127





Nato warns China’s military ambitions threaten international order

https://www.ft.com/content/f454033a-9975-4efd-92eb-9cf63306af7f?





Biden, Putin and the new era of information warfare

https://www.ft.com/content/51fc3b07-78a5-4461-823c-c9d22baeb063?





Morgan Stanley chief urges employees to return to office

https://www.ft.com/content/ffd6033f-e8fc-4289-85b2-42bc4ddddd16?





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.