Saudi Arabia has signalled it will stand by Russia as a member of the Opec+ group of oil producers, the former head of Russia’s second-biggest oil group has warned that an EU ban on Moscow’s crude would be “the most negative scenario” for all parties. Plus, the FT’s Peggy Hollinger discusses Boeing’s decision to move its headquarters to be near the Pentagon and DC and why many stakeholders are unhappy.

Boeing needs a stronger vision to bounce back from crisis

Saudi Arabia signals support for Russia’s role in Opec+

Lukoil’s ex-chief warns against EU ban on ‘irreplaceable’ Russian oil

